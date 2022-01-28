$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
160,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8190510
- Stock #: 2061AX
- VIN: 5N1DR2MM4HC664405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 160,057 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
CVT
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3