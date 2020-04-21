Menu
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,751KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4895244
  • Stock #: 83197
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT9HS506718
Exterior Colour
Crystal Granite
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! You'll appreciate its safety and technology features! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck just recently passed the 40,000 kilometer mark! Top features include front fog lights, a rear step bumper, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and 1-touch window functionality. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. FINANCEWe have a wide selection of new and used vehicles in stock and can often obtain an approval within 30 minutes or less. Let us help reduce your stress by getting you on the road in a vehicle you love. Don't let your credit stop you, we understand that circumstances can affect your credit rating. We excel in helping people build or rebuild their credit rating. Our greatest pleasure is to help you get a fresh start on your credit journey while driving a fantastic vehicle that is within budget. OUR MESSAGENot only do we offer an awesome array of excellent new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM models on location, but we also have a huge inventory of used cars at our dealership as well. When you select the perfect model for your automotive needs, our finance team will work with you to find the best way to make you a car owner, on the best possible car loan or lease for your specific needs.Once you're an owner, Elgin Chrysler Ltd. is still here to help you have the best experience possible. Our customers love our on-site Service Department, where our highly trained technicians use the best equipment to keeping your vehicle running smoothly and reliably for years to come.For the entire car buying and ownership process, Elgin Chrysler Ltd. is here to help. If you are interested in more information about any of the products or services we have to offer here, come in and visit us soon! We are located at 275 Wellington Street St. Thomas, Ontario

Convenience
  • Trailer Tow Group
  • Convenience Group
  • Remote Start and Security Group
Additional Features
  • Spray in Bedliner
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • ParkView(TM) Rear Back-up Camera
  • Sport Performance Hood
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • 32 Gallon Fuel Tank
  • Single Disc Remote CD Player
  • Granite Crystal Met. Clear Coat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

