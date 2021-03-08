+ taxes & licensing
519-631-5080
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 38239 kilometers below market average!
ST 4WD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT
4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5.0" Touch Screen Display, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Black 5.7L Hemi Badge, Black Exterior Mirrors, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black Painted Honeycomb Grille, Black Ram 1500 Badge, Black Ram 1500 Express Group (DISC), Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge, Block heater, Body Colour Grille, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Body-Colour Front Fascia, Brake assist, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Carpet Floor Covering, Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Delay-off headlights, Delete Hemi Badge, Delete Spray-In Bedliner, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronically Controlled Throttle, Fog Lamps, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GPS Antenna Input, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Heated door mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack, Next Generation Engine Controller, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead Console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Popular Equipment Group, Power door mirrors, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, Quick Order Package 25J Express (DISC), Radio data system, Radio: 3.0, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Ram 1500 Express Group, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Folding Seat, Rear step bumper, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Display, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Semi-Gloss Black Hub, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Tachometer, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tilt steering wheel, Tip Start, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 20" x 8" Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum (DISC).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3