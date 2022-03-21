Menu
2017 RAM 1500

140,020 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,020KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8789486
  • Stock #: 99872A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KTXHG656301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 140,020 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

