<p data-start=81 data-end=363>Daily driver? Track toy? Grocery-getter with anger issues? The WRX does it all. Turbocharged power, legendary AWD grip, and handling sharp enough to make corners nervous. It’s the car that says “I’m responsible,” but the exhaust burble says “absolutely not.”</p><p> </p><p data-start=365 data-end=434>Buy it before someone else test drives it and falls in love.</p>

2017 Subaru WRX

112,732 KM

Details

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX

13154908

2017 Subaru WRX

Location

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,732KM
VIN JF1VA1A69H8817059

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Daily driver? Track toy? Grocery-getter with anger issues? The WRX does it all. Turbocharged power, legendary AWD grip, and handling sharp enough to make corners nervous. It’s the car that says “I’m responsible,” but the exhaust burble says “absolutely not.”

 

Buy it before someone else test drives it and falls in love.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Haven

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Haven

(519) 207-1211

2017 Subaru WRX