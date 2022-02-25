2017 Volkswagen Golf

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 9 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8320431

8320431 Stock #: 1648B

1648B VIN: 3VWH17AU4HM542296

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 55,993 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.