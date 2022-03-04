2018 Chevrolet Camaro

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 0 8 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8649973

8649973 Stock #: 2330B

2330B VIN: 1G1FB1RS8J0103028

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 2330B

Mileage 27,084 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.