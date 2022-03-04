Menu
2018 Chevrolet Camaro

27,084 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

1LT

Location

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,084KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8649973
  • Stock #: 2330B
  • VIN: 1G1FB1RS8J0103028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2330B
  • Mileage 27,084 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

