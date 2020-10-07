+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats! At Disbrowe, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of upmost importance to us. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through the evolving uncertainty of COVID-19. Effective Monday June 1, 2020, Disbrowe will be returning to our regular hours of operation as follows: Sales Showroom Monday-Thursday 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Friday -Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Service & Parts Monday-Friday 7:30 AM - 5:30 PM Saturday 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Body Shop and Detail Department Monday-Friday 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM If for any reason you need automotive assistance outside of these hours, we ask that you contact us directly and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. Get the versatility of a compact SUV with its impressive fuel economy in the 2018 Chevy Equinox. This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today. When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's a really good size, being roomy without being too big. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. This low mileage SUV has just 26,608 kms. It's iridescent pearl tricoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. The Premier trim pushes this Equinox into luxury territory. It comes with high-end features like a MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE, leather seats which are heated in front, memory driver's seat and mirrors, a rear vision camera, remote start, a programmable power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless charging station, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear View Camera. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area certified pre-owned all makes and models dealership. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o
