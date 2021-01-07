+ taxes & licensing
Z71 Off Road Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, LED Lights, Touch Screen! OPEN by Appointment Only Sales: Monday - Thursday 9 - 7. Friday - Saturday 9 - 6 Service/Parts/Body Shop Monday - Friday 8 - 5 At Disbrowe, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of upmost importance to us. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through the evolving uncertainty of COVID-19. If for any reason you need automotive assistance outside of these hours, we ask that you contact us directly and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. This dependable Chevy Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, you'll always arrive in style. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today. This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 126,197 kms. It's centennial blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. Our Silverado 1500's trim level is 2LZ. The Silverado 1500 2LZ package gives you added style and more functionality. This full size pickup comes with Chevrolet's Z71 Off road package that includes an Off road suspension, skid plates, a towing package and heavy duty running gear. This excellent truck also comes with stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlamps - tail lamps and fog lights, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch touch screen, bluetooth streaming audio, power heated front seats, remote engine starter, keyless entry, a rear vision camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Z71 Off Road Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Led Lights, Touch Screen, Remote Keyless Entry, Siriusxm. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area certified pre-owned all makes and models dealership. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o
