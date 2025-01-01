$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
Used
277,139KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1KVEY0JF118106
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 277,139 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
