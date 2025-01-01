Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

277,139 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Watch This Vehicle
12724122

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 12724122
  2. 12724122
  3. 12724122
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
277,139KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1KVEY0JF118106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 277,139 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 277,139 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 67,121 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT 150,848 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500