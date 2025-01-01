Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br><br>| Remote Start, 300S Grille w/Black Chrome Surround, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Body-Colour Fascia Applique, Body-Colour Fascias, Body-Colour Rear Spoiler, Heated front seats, Leather-Faced Seats, Lower Grille Close-Out Panels, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, S Model Appearance Package, Unique LED Fog Lamps.<br><br>Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat<br>2018 Chrysler 300 S<br>4D Sedan<br>Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic<br>RWD<p></p> <p>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

162,251 KM

$17,989

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Contact Seller

162,251KM
VIN 2C3CCABG8JH195609

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 104342AJ
  • Mileage 162,251 KM

Recent Arrival!


| Remote Start, 300S Grille w/Black Chrome Surround, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Body-Colour Fascia Applique, Body-Colour Fascias, Body-Colour Rear Spoiler, Heated front seats, Leather-Faced Seats, Lower Grille Close-Out Panels, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4''' Display, S Model Appearance Package, Unique LED Fog Lamps.

Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
2018 Chrysler 300 S
4D Sedan
Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic
RWD



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

8 speed automatic

