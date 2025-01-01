$17,989+ tax & licensing
2018 Chrysler 300
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REMOTE START |
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 104342AJ
- Mileage 162,251 KM
Vehicle Description
| Remote Start, 300S Grille w/Black Chrome Surround, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Body-Colour Fascia Applique, Body-Colour Fascias, Body-Colour Rear Spoiler, Heated front seats, Leather-Faced Seats, Lower Grille Close-Out Panels, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4''' Display, S Model Appearance Package, Unique LED Fog Lamps.
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
2018 Chrysler 300 S
4D Sedan
Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic
RWD
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
519-633-2200