2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Limited
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
93,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8166193
- Stock #: 88669
- VIN: 2C4RC1N77JR168378
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 93,101 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6