Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

93,101 KM

Details Features

$39,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Hybrid Limited

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 8166193
  2. 8166193
  3. 8166193
  4. 8166193
  5. 8166193
  6. 8166193
  7. 8166193
  8. 8166193
  9. 8166193
Contact Seller

$39,989

+ taxes & licensing

93,101KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8166193
  • Stock #: 88669
  • VIN: 2C4RC1N77JR168378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,101 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2022 Jeep Wrangler U...
 20 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chrysler Pacifi...
 93,101 KM
$39,989 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 SLT
 73,675 KM
$26,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory