2018 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 0 0 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10616577

10616577 Stock #: 88600AX

88600AX VIN: 3C4PDDGG6JT296739

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 88600AX

Mileage 110,007 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.