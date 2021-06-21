2018 Ford EcoSport

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 5 , 9 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7530670

7530670 Stock #: 7175A

7175A VIN: MAJ3P1RE0JC193494

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7175A

Mileage 5,915 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Compass Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.