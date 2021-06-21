Menu
2018 Ford EcoSport

5,915 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

S FWD Cloth/Bluetooth/16" Wheels

S FWD Cloth/Bluetooth/16" Wheels

Location

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

5,915KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 7175A
  • VIN: MAJ3P1RE0JC193494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 5,915 KM

Vehicle Description

4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Equipment Group 100A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" Magnetic Low Gloss-Painted.

CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Recent Arrival!


S FWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 1.0L I3 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT
Lightning Blue Metallic

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

