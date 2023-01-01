$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
48,837KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK3J95JBC03873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 48,837 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
