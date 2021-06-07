Menu
2018 Ford Edge

45,630 KM

Details Description Features

$30,888

+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Titanium AWD Leather/Navi/Roof/20" Wheels

Location

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

45,630KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7201526
  • Stock #: 1307AX
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K94JBB81949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,630 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner


Recent Arrival!


Titanium AWD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT

AWD, 110V Power Outlet, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control & Fwd Collision Warning, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Driver's Sideview Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-High Beams, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Canadian Touring Package, CD player, Cold Weather Package, Compass, Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 301A, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front Unique Perf Leather Heated/Cooled Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Rear-Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane-Keeping System, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sony, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Safe & Smart Package, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 20" Premium Polished Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

