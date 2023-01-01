$24,710+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,710
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2018 Ford Escape
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$24,710
+ taxes & licensing
42,762KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10434030
- Stock #: 3472B
- VIN: 1FMCU9HD6JUA26105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 3472B
- Mileage 42,762 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3