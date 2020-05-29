+ taxes & licensing
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
XLT 4X4/Navi/18" Wheels 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, BoxLink Cargo Management System, Brake assist, CD player, Chrome 2-Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Step Bars, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Power Glass/Manual Folding Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 301A Mid, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals, Rear step bumper, Rear Under-Seat Storage, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Single-Tip Chrome Exhaust, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Navigation, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18" Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
* Many owners say the F-150's wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca
The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.
