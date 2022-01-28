$42,888+ tax & licensing
519-631-5080
2018 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 Cloth Seats/Alloy Wheels/Rear View Camera
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,888
- Listing ID: 8173774
- Stock #: 2051A
- VIN: 1FTFW1EG1JFA66253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 70,741 KM
Vehicle Description
Platinum Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle
- Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
- Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
- Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000
- Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth
- Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
- Market Value Report provided
- Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
- 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
- Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
- Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription!
- Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
- Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
- OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
- Complimentary shuttle transportation
The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Vehicle Features
