2018 Ford F-150

70,741 KM

Details

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Cloth Seats/Alloy Wheels/Rear View Camera

2018 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 Cloth Seats/Alloy Wheels/Rear View Camera

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 8173774
  2. 8173774
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

70,741KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8173774
  Stock #: 2051A
  VIN: 1FTFW1EG1JFA66253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,741 KM

Vehicle Description



Platinum Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • Up to 172-point inspection includes provincial safety certification plus a mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
  • Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM up to 172-point inspected items and factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
  • Complimentary CarFax report if vehicle has a maximum combined incidents of less than $5,000
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for Tire tread depth
  • Minimum 2X Provincial safety requirements for brake pad thickness
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Preferred* Finance Rates OAC
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
  • Equipped vehicles include a complimentary Sirius satellite radio subscription!
  • Immaculate professional detail including Hand Wash, Engine Shampoo, Interior Shampoo & Ionize, Tire Dressing & Upholstery Conditioner
  • Paintless dent removal for any applicable panels and touch-ups
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation

The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls


Errors & Omissions Expected

=

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

