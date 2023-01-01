Menu
2018 Ford F-250

66,000 KM

Details Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2018 Ford F-250

2018 Ford F-250

XL

2018 Ford F-250

XL

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10355010
  • Stock #: 3503A
  • VIN: 1FTBF2B61JEB93896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

