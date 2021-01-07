+ taxes & licensing
1-800-208-2131
116 Edward Street, St. Thomas, ON N5P 4E6
1-800-208-2131
+ taxes & licensing
Navigation, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel! OPEN by Appointment Only Sales: Monday - Thursday 9 - 7. Friday - Saturday 9 - 6 Service/Parts/Body Shop Monday - Friday 8 - 5 At Disbrowe, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of upmost importance to us. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through the evolving uncertainty of COVID-19. If for any reason you need automotive assistance outside of these hours, we ask that you contact us directly and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. Quiet and comfortable, the Terrain is exactly what we'd expect from the Professional Grade brand; enjoyable driving dynamics are an added surprise. -Car and Driver This 2018 GMC Terrain is for sale today. This all-new 2018 GMC Terrain is the compact SUV reimagined with you in mind. Expressive design, relentless engineering, and purposeful technologies show the passion that GMC put into this crossover. This stylish, comfortable Terrain packed with smart engineering is proof that Professional Grade isn't merely a label, it's a way of life. This SUV has 79,835 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This Denali tops the Terrain model range and it shows in every detail. It comes with a stunning appearance package which includes a signature grille, tasteful chrome accents, LED headlights with signature lighting, and 19-inch ultra-bright machined aluminum wheels. It also comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a heated steering wheel, navigation, Bluetooth, Bose premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, blind spot assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm View all available incentives and true real time rates on our calculator : https://automediaservices.com/apps/calculator/aim_lease_calculator.html?vin=3GKALXEX8JL277109 Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $191.52 with $1449 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. (Admin and registration fee not included. / Total Obligation of $36306 ). See dealer for details. Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area certified pre-owned all makes and models dealership. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
116 Edward Street, St. Thomas, ON N5P 4E6