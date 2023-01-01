Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

91,584 KM

Details Description Features

$27,702

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,702

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

SI

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

SI

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 10431768
  2. 10431768
  3. 10431768
  4. 10431768
  5. 10431768
  6. 10431768
  7. 10431768
  8. 10431768
  9. 10431768
Contact Seller

$27,702

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
91,584KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10431768
  • Stock #: 3584A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1E57JH200352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3584A
  • Mileage 91,584 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 10 Speakers, 18 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seating Surfaces, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Premium Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.


FWD
6-Speed Manual 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V
Rallye Red
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Reviews:
* This generation of Civic attracted shoppers with Hondas reputation for safety and reliability, and many owners report that good looks, a thoughtful and handy interior, and plenty of feature content for the money helped seal the deal. Headlight performance is highly rated, as is a smooth and punchy performance from the turbocharged engine. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2022 Ford Bronco Big...
 7,619 KM
$55,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 40,039 KM
$31,848 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Outback ...
 150,583 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory