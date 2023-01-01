Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

102,280 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
519 Cars

519-633-2020

| Backup Camera | Heated Seats |

Location

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

102,280KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9798826
  • Stock #: 519CRS951
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H58JH125043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Nicely equipped 2018 Honda CR-V with Cruise, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats and more.

 

FULLY CERTIFIED

CARPROOF AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

519CARS IS LOCATED AT 10924 SUNSET RD SOUTHWOLD ONTARIO JUST OUTSIDE ST. THOMAS.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

