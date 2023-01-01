$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
VIN KMHD84LF0JU580129
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
