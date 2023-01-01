Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Hyundai Elantra

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

L

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

L

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 10692030
  2. 10692030
  3. 10692030
  4. 10692030
  5. 10692030
  6. 10692030
  7. 10692030
  8. 10692030
  9. 10692030
  10. 10692030
  11. 10692030
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF0JU580129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Used 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 37,698 KM $52,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Remote Start | Alpine Premium Audio | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport Remote Start | Alpine Premium Audio | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 48,638 KM $48,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4 | Heated Seats & Steering | Remote Start | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee North 4x4 | Heated Seats & Steering | Remote Start | Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 29,380 KM $29,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra