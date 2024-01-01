Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

60,108 KM

Details Features

$23,989

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

2018 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$23,989

+ taxes & licensing

60,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4NJDDB6JT214369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 91956A
  • Mileage 60,108 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

$23,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2018 Jeep Compass