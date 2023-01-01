Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

116,250 KM

Details Features

$22,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,777

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 9963518
  2. 9963518
  3. 9963518
  4. 9963518
  5. 9963518
  6. 9963518
  7. 9963518
  8. 9963518
  9. 9963518
  10. 9963518
  11. 9963518
Contact Seller

$22,777

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
116,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9963518
  • Stock #: 87607
  • VIN: 3C4NJDAB0JT209902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 51,984 KM
$32,989 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 116,767 KM
$17,989 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classi...
 30,992 KM
$41,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory