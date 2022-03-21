Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

48,248 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8749577
  • Stock #: 89602
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG3JC448882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 89602
  • Mileage 48,248 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

