$37,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,989
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2018 Jeep Wrangler
2018 Jeep Wrangler
JK Unlimited Sahara
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$37,989
+ taxes & licensing
111,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10521048
- Stock #: 98918AB
- VIN: 1C4HJWEGXJL825150
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 111,465 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6