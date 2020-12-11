Menu
2018 Kia Soul

55,165 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

519 Cars

519-633-2020

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

LX | Priced to sell fast

2018 Kia Soul

LX | Priced to sell fast

Location

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

55,165KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6318543
  Stock #: 519CRS489
  VIN: KNDJN2A23J7525158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 519CRS489
  • Mileage 55,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Great little commuter car with excellent fuel economy. Auto, A/C, Cruise, Bluetooth and more.

FULLY CERTIFIED

CARPROOF AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

