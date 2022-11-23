$32,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2018 Lincoln MKC
2018 Lincoln MKC
Select
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
17,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9380323
- Stock #: 7462A
- VIN: 5LMCJ2D91JUL07064
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 7462A
- Mileage 17,475 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3