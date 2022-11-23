Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lincoln MKC

17,475 KM

Details Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln MKC

2018 Lincoln MKC

Select

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln MKC

Select

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

  1. 9380323
  2. 9380323
  3. 9380323
  4. 9380323
  5. 9380323
  6. 9380323
  7. 9380323
  8. 9380323
  9. 9380323
Contact Seller

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

17,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9380323
  • Stock #: 7462A
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D91JUL07064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 7462A
  • Mileage 17,475 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

2022 Ford Bronco Spo...
 14,086 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln MKZ Res...
 26,812 KM
$39,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang V6...
 55,547 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

Call Dealer

519-631-XXXX

(click to show)

519-631-5080

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory