$21,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
2018 Mitsubishi RVR
SE
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
60,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10104210
- Stock #: 3337A
- VIN: JA4AJ3AU1JU602057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 3337A
- Mileage 60,546 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3