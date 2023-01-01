2018 Mitsubishi RVR

$21,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 5 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10104210

10104210 Stock #: 3337A

3337A VIN: JA4AJ3AU1JU602057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 3337A

Mileage 60,546 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.