2018 Mitsubishi RVR

60,546 KM

Details Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2018 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

60,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10104210
  • Stock #: 3337A
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU1JU602057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3337A
  • Mileage 60,546 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

