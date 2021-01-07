+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage! At Disbrowe, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of upmost importance to us. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through the evolving uncertainty of COVID-19. Effective Monday June 1, 2020, Disbrowe will be returning to our regular hours of operation as follows: Sales Showroom Monday-Thursday 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Friday -Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Service & Parts Monday-Friday 7:30 AM - 5:30 PM Saturday 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Body Shop and Detail Department Monday-Friday 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM If for any reason you need automotive assistance outside of these hours, we ask that you contact us directly and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. With this Mitsubishi RVR, you get a lot of equipment for the money and respectable fuel economy. This versatile crossover is worth a look. This 2018 Mitsubishi RVR is for sale today. The elegant, yet assertive exterior of this Mitsubishi RVR makes for an engaging and eye-catching design. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling. It beckons to be driven with a highly spirited power plant which balances power and fuel efficiency. Perfect to navigate the fast-paced and ever-changing avenues of urban living and solid enough to tame the wildest shopping excursion, this Mitsubishi RVR is ready to impress you. This low mileage SUV has just 39,853 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area certified pre-owned all makes and models dealership. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o
