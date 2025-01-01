Menu
Looking for a sleek, eco-friendly ride thats perfect for navigating Canadian streets? Check out this stunning 2018 Nissan Leaf SV, available now at Auto Haven! This all-electric sedan in a vibrant blue offers a smooth, quiet drive and a surprising amount of interior space. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, the Leaf SV is easy to handle in any driving conditions. This particular Leaf has 183,594km on the odometer, offering you a fantastic opportunity to experience the future of driving.

Imagine gliding through city streets in this stylish electric vehicle, effortlessly navigating your daily commute with zero tailpipe emissions. The 2018 Leaf SV is designed to provide a comfortable and convenient driving experience. This four-door sedan is perfect for families, individuals, or anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint without sacrificing performance or style. The Leaf SV is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and efficient vehicle thats as good for the environment as it is for your wallet.

Here are some of the standout features of this 2018 Nissan Leaf SV:

Instant Torque: Experience exhilarating acceleration from the moment you hit the pedal, thanks to the electric motors instant torque.
Quiet Ride: Enjoy a peaceful and serene driving experience, free from the noise and vibrations of a traditional gasoline engine.
Regenerative Braking: This clever system captures energy during braking, helping to extend your driving range.
Advanced Technology: The Leaf SV comes equipped with a range of technology features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Eco-Friendly: Drive with peace of mind knowing youre reducing your environmental impact with zero tailpipe emissions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2018 Nissan Leaf

183,594 KM

Details Description Features

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Leaf

SV

12838105

2018 Nissan Leaf

SV

Location

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

Logo_AccidentFree

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,594KM
VIN 1N4AZ1CP3JC305071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 305071
  • Mileage 183,594 KM

Vehicle Description

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Haven

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Haven

(519) 207-1211

2018 Nissan Leaf