$11,989+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Leaf
SV
2018 Nissan Leaf
SV
Location
Auto Haven
9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211
$11,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 305071
- Mileage 183,594 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sleek, eco-friendly ride that's perfect for navigating Canadian streets? Check out this stunning 2018 Nissan Leaf SV, available now at Auto Haven! This all-electric sedan in a vibrant blue offers a smooth, quiet drive and a surprising amount of interior space. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, the Leaf SV is easy to handle in any driving conditions. This particular Leaf has 183,594km on the odometer, offering you a fantastic opportunity to experience the future of driving.
Imagine gliding through city streets in this stylish electric vehicle, effortlessly navigating your daily commute with zero tailpipe emissions. The 2018 Leaf SV is designed to provide a comfortable and convenient driving experience. This four-door sedan is perfect for families, individuals, or anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint without sacrificing performance or style. The Leaf SV is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and efficient vehicle that's as good for the environment as it is for your wallet.
Here are some of the standout features of this 2018 Nissan Leaf SV:
- Instant Torque: Experience exhilarating acceleration from the moment you hit the pedal, thanks to the electric motor's instant torque.
- Quiet Ride: Enjoy a peaceful and serene driving experience, free from the noise and vibrations of a traditional gasoline engine.
- Regenerative Braking: This clever system captures energy during braking, helping to extend your driving range.
- Advanced Technology: The Leaf SV comes equipped with a range of technology features designed to enhance your driving experience.
- Eco-Friendly: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're reducing your environmental impact with zero tailpipe emissions.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Haven
Email Auto Haven
Auto Haven
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(519) 207-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
(519) 207-1211