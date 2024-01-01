$24,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2018 RAM 1500
SLT
2018 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$24,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,007KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7LM0JS233474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 89383A
- Mileage 121,007 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
2018 RAM 1500