$27,989+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Laramie
2018 RAM 1500
Laramie
Location
Auto Haven
9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
(519) 207-1211
$27,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 349323
- Mileage 179,095 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a rugged yet refined pickup that's ready to tackle any adventure? Feast your eyes on this pre-owned 2018 RAM 1500 Laramie, a true workhorse with a touch of luxury, available now at Auto Haven! This gleaming white beauty boasts a powerful diesel engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and capable 4-wheel drive, making it the perfect companion for both on-road comfort and off-road capability. With a spacious 4-door design, you can easily bring your friends and family along for the ride. This RAM 1500 Laramie has a trustworthy 179,095km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter.
This 2018 RAM 1500 Laramie isn't just about brawn; it's also packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin that's perfect for long hauls, whether you're on the job or heading out for a weekend getaway. Plus, the diesel engine offers impressive torque and fuel efficiency, meaning you can get the job done without breaking the bank at the pump. This truck is ready to work and play.
Here are just a few of the standout features that make this RAM 1500 Laramie a must-see:
- Unleash the Power: The robust diesel engine delivers exceptional towing capacity and a commanding presence on the road.
- Go Anywhere Capability: 4-wheel drive ensures confidence in any weather conditions or terrain.
- Luxury Interior: Step inside and experience a premium cabin designed for comfort and style.
- Commanding Presence: With its bold exterior design, you'll turn heads wherever you go.
- Ready for Action: This truck has been well maintained and is ready to take on anything you can throw at it.
