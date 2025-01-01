Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a rugged yet refined pickup thats ready to tackle any adventure? Feast your eyes on this pre-owned 2018 RAM 1500 Laramie, a true workhorse with a touch of luxury, available now at Auto Haven! This gleaming white beauty boasts a powerful diesel engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and capable 4-wheel drive, making it the perfect companion for both on-road comfort and off-road capability. With a spacious 4-door design, you can easily bring your friends and family along for the ride. This RAM 1500 Laramie has a trustworthy 179,095km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter.</p><p>This 2018 RAM 1500 Laramie isnt just about brawn; its also packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Inside, youll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin thats perfect for long hauls, whether youre on the job or heading out for a weekend getaway. Plus, the diesel engine offers impressive torque and fuel efficiency, meaning you can get the job done without breaking the bank at the pump. This truck is ready to work and play.</p><p>Here are just a few of the standout features that make this RAM 1500 Laramie a must-see:</p><ul><li><strong>Unleash the Power:</strong> The robust diesel engine delivers exceptional towing capacity and a commanding presence on the road.</li><li><strong>Go Anywhere Capability:</strong> 4-wheel drive ensures confidence in any weather conditions or terrain.</li><li><strong>Luxury Interior:</strong> Step inside and experience a premium cabin designed for comfort and style.</li><li><strong>Commanding Presence:</strong> With its bold exterior design, youll turn heads wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Ready for Action:</strong> This truck has been well maintained and is ready to take on anything you can throw at it.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 RAM 1500

179,095 KM

Details Description Features

$27,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle
12883346

2018 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

(519) 207-1211

  1. 1755703414
  2. 1755703414
  3. 1755703414
  4. 1755703414
  5. 1755703414
  6. 1755703414
  7. 1755703414
  8. 1755703414
  9. 1755703414
  10. 1755703414
  11. 1755703414
  12. 1755703414
  13. 1755703414
  14. 1755703414
  15. 1755703414
  16. 1755703414
  17. 1755703415
  18. 1755703415
  19. 1755703415
  20. 1755703415
  21. 1755703415
  22. 1755703415
  23. 1755703415
Contact Seller

$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,095KM
VIN 1C6RR7VM4JS349323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 349323
  • Mileage 179,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a rugged yet refined pickup that's ready to tackle any adventure? Feast your eyes on this pre-owned 2018 RAM 1500 Laramie, a true workhorse with a touch of luxury, available now at Auto Haven! This gleaming white beauty boasts a powerful diesel engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and capable 4-wheel drive, making it the perfect companion for both on-road comfort and off-road capability. With a spacious 4-door design, you can easily bring your friends and family along for the ride. This RAM 1500 Laramie has a trustworthy 179,095km on the odometer and is ready for its next chapter.

This 2018 RAM 1500 Laramie isn't just about brawn; it's also packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-appointed cabin that's perfect for long hauls, whether you're on the job or heading out for a weekend getaway. Plus, the diesel engine offers impressive torque and fuel efficiency, meaning you can get the job done without breaking the bank at the pump. This truck is ready to work and play.

Here are just a few of the standout features that make this RAM 1500 Laramie a must-see:

  • Unleash the Power: The robust diesel engine delivers exceptional towing capacity and a commanding presence on the road.
  • Go Anywhere Capability: 4-wheel drive ensures confidence in any weather conditions or terrain.
  • Luxury Interior: Step inside and experience a premium cabin designed for comfort and style.
  • Commanding Presence: With its bold exterior design, you'll turn heads wherever you go.
  • Ready for Action: This truck has been well maintained and is ready to take on anything you can throw at it.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Haven

Used 2018 RAM 1500 Laramie for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2018 RAM 1500 Laramie 179,095 KM $27,989 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Yukon XL SLE for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2022 GMC Yukon XL SLE 163,745 KM $56,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in St. Thomas, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 239,091 KM $23,989 + tax & lic

Email Auto Haven

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Haven

Auto Haven

9599 Sunset Drive, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(519) 207-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 207-1211

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,989

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Haven

(519) 207-1211

2018 RAM 1500