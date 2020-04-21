Menu
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,735KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4895241
  • Stock #: 87677
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT8JS181937
Exterior Colour
Blue Streak Pearl
Interior Colour
Black w/ Black seats
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder

You won't want to miss this excellent value! Roomy, comfortable, and practical! This model accommodates 5 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: a rear step bumper, an overhead console, and a split folding rear seat. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive. FINANCEWe have a wide selection of new and used vehicles in stock and can often obtain an approval within 30 minutes or less. Let us help reduce your stress by getting you on the road in a vehicle you love. Don't let your credit stop you, we understand that circumstances can affect your credit rating. We excel in helping people build or rebuild their credit rating. Our greatest pleasure is to help you get a fresh start on your credit journey while driving a fantastic vehicle that is within budget. OUR MESSAGENot only do we offer an awesome array of excellent new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM models on location, but we also have a huge inventory of used cars at our dealership as well. When you select the perfect model for your automotive needs, our finance team will work with you to find the best way to make you a car owner, on the best possible car loan or lease for your specific needs.Once you're an owner, Elgin Chrysler Ltd. is still here to help you have the best experience possible. Our customers love our on-site Service Department, where our highly trained technicians use the best equipment to keeping your vehicle running smoothly and reliably for years to come.For the entire car buying and ownership process, Elgin Chrysler Ltd. is here to help. If you are interested in more information about any of the products or services we have to offer here, come in and visit us soon! We are located at 275 Wellington Street St. Thomas, Ontario

Convenience
  • Convenience Group
Exterior
  • Ontario Tire Surcharge
Additional Features
  • 4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
  • 50 State Emissions
  • Monotone Paint
  • Special Scheduling Condition III
  • Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
  • Customer Preferred Package 26L
  • 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
  • Blue Streak Pearl
  • Federal A/C Excise Tax
  • 4EX
  • Trailer Tow Mirrors & Brake Group
  • Remote Start & Security Alarm Group
  • Cloth Front Bucket w/Vinyl Bolsters
  • ParkSense FT/RR Park Assist System
  • Easy Order
  • PARKVIEW(R) REAR BACK-UP CAMERA
  • Black w/ Black seats
  • 8-speed TorqueFlite(R) automatic
  • 5.7L HEMI(R) VVT V8 w/ FuelSaver MDS

