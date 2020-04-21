Additional Features Monotone Paint Application

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS

3.55 Rear Axle Ratio

GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)

Quick Order Package 28B Tradesman

Wheels: 17' x 7' Lightweight Steel

Tradesman Package

Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat

CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER (DISC)

Radio: 3.0

SPRAY-IN BEDLINER (DISC)

Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS (DISC)

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DISC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.