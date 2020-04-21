Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 4895247
  2. 4895247
  3. 4895247
  4. 4895247
  5. 4895247
  6. 4895247
  7. 4895247
  8. 4895247
  9. 4895247
  10. 4895247
  11. 4895247
  12. 4895247
  13. 4895247
  14. 4895247
  15. 4895247
  16. 4895247
  17. 4895247
  18. 4895247
  19. 4895247
  20. 4895247
  21. 4895247
  22. 4895247
  23. 4895247
  24. 4895247
  25. 4895247
  26. 4895247
  27. 4895247
  28. 4895247
  29. 4895247
  30. 4895247
  31. 4895247
  32. 4895247
  33. 4895247
  34. 4895247
  35. 4895247
  36. 4895247
  37. 4895247
  38. 4895247
  39. 4895247
Contact Seller

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,732KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4895247
  • Stock #: 94432
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT3JG158284
Exterior Colour
Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder
Doors
4-door

What are you waiting for? This vehicle won't be on the lot long! A durable pickup truck seating as many as 6 occupants with ease! The following features are included: a tachometer, a front bench seat, and much more. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. FINANCEWe have a wide selection of new and used vehicles in stock and can often obtain an approval within 30 minutes or less. Let us help reduce your stress by getting you on the road in a vehicle you love. Don't let your credit stop you, we understand that circumstances can affect your credit rating. We excel in helping people build or rebuild their credit rating. Our greatest pleasure is to help you get a fresh start on your credit journey while driving a fantastic vehicle that is within budget. OUR MESSAGENot only do we offer an awesome array of excellent new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM models on location, but we also have a huge inventory of used cars at our dealership as well. When you select the perfect model for your automotive needs, our finance team will work with you to find the best way to make you a car owner, on the best possible car loan or lease for your specific needs.Once you're an owner, Elgin Chrysler Ltd. is still here to help you have the best experience possible. Our customers love our on-site Service Department, where our highly trained technicians use the best equipment to keeping your vehicle running smoothly and reliably for years to come.For the entire car buying and ownership process, Elgin Chrysler Ltd. is here to help. If you are interested in more information about any of the products or services we have to offer here, come in and visit us soon! We are located at 275 Wellington Street St. Thomas, Ontario

Additional Features
  • Monotone Paint Application
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
  • 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
  • GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)
  • Quick Order Package 28B Tradesman
  • Wheels: 17' x 7' Lightweight Steel
  • Tradesman Package
  • Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
  • CLASS IV HITCH RECEIVER (DISC)
  • Radio: 3.0
  • SPRAY-IN BEDLINER (DISC)
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS (DISC)
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DISC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2015 Chevrolet Trave...
 112,385 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 59,950 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2011 Acura Acura TSX
 162,841 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Send A Message