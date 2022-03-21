Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 2500

81,486 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

ProMaster High Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 2500

ProMaster High Roof

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

  1. 8943136
  2. 8943136
  3. 8943136
  4. 8943136
  5. 8943136
  6. 8943136
  7. 8943136
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8943136
  • Stock #: 92478A
  • VIN: 3C6TRVDG7JE141400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 92478A
  • Mileage 81,486 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 60,987 KM
$37,898 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Compass Sp...
 164,301 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT
 24,205 KM
$64,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

Call Dealer

519-633-XXXX

(click to show)

519-633-2200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory