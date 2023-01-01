Menu
2018 Subaru Outback

60,923 KM

Details Description Features

$28,779

+ tax & licensing
$28,779

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

2.5I LIMITED

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$28,779

+ taxes & licensing

60,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10477155
  • Stock #: 3540B
  • VIN: 4S4BSDLC2J3348541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
Odometer is 51458 kilometers below market average!
Limited
AWD
Lineartronic CVT 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V
Ice Silver Metallic

Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Owners tend to rate this generation Outback highly on all aspects of winter-driving confidence, space, car-like driving dynamics, and solid ride and handling characteristics. Many report a powerful heater that warms the cabin quickly. The AWD system is seamless and requires no driver attention to operate, and many owners took confidence from Outbacks high safety scores, too. Easy entry and exit were also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

519-631-5080

