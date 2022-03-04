$CALL+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
519-631-5080
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
23,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8649967
- Stock #: 2344A
- VIN: 2T1BURHE3JC099082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 23,337 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
