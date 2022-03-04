Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

23,337 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

LE

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8649967
  • Stock #: 2344A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE3JC099082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2344A
  • Mileage 23,337 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

