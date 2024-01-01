Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

31,594 KM

Details Features

$32,288

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

se

2018 Toyota RAV4

se

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,288

+ taxes & licensing

31,594KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3JFREV6JW777842

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 31,594 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

$32,288

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2018 Toyota RAV4