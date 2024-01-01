Menu
At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. Thats why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!

Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.

Have a challenging credit history? Were here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.

Dont have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.

We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.

We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.

Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.

2018 Toyota RAV4

80,620 KM

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

SE | Navi | AWD | Bluetooth | Sunroof

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE | Navi | AWD | Bluetooth | Sunroof

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,620KM
Used
VIN 2T3JFREV7JW817586

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,620 KM

At 519Cars, we believe everyone deserves a chance to drive their dream car. That's why we offer flexible financing options tailored to all credit types – good, bad, or no credit!

Enjoy competitive rates and favourable terms if you have excellent credit. Get behind the wheel of your desired vehicle without compromising on affordability.

Have a challenging credit history? We're here to help! Our financing specialists work with you to create a plan that not only gets you a car but also assists in rebuilding your credit score.

Don't have a credit history yet? We understand. Our no-credit financing options are designed to get you on the road and start building your credit from scratch.

We believe in personalized solutions that fit your financial situation. Our team is dedicated to finding the best financing options that work for you.

We prioritize transparency and honesty throughout the financing process. No hidden fees or surprises – just clear, straightforward terms and conditions.

Your dream car is within reach, regardless of your credit situation. Contact us now or visit 519Cars at 10924 Sunset Rd Southwold Ontario to explore our wide range of vehicles and flexible financing options.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Turbo/Supercharged

519 Cars

519 Cars

10924 Sunset Dr, St. Thomas, ON N5P 3T2

519-633-2020

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

519 Cars

519-633-2020

2018 Toyota RAV4