2019 Buick Encore

$25,989 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 3 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10167654

10167654 Stock #: 101801AX

101801AX VIN: KL4CJASB5KB881097

Vehicle Details Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 40,350 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.