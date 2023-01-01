Menu
2019 Buick Encore

40,350 KM

Details Description Features

$25,989

+ tax & licensing
$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

Preferred

Preferred

Location

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

$25,989

+ taxes & licensing

40,350KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10167654
  • Stock #: 101801AX
  • VIN: KL4CJASB5KB881097

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada One Owner

Air Conditioning, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bluetooth For Phone & Music, Fully automatic headlights.

Preferred ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Dependability Study
Reviews:
* Owners tend to report that the Encore is cheerful to drive, easy to zip around in, flexible, and sufficiently roomy for four average-sized adults and a load of groceries. Tech-based features are easy to interface with, and many owners appreciate the added confidence of the OnStar system when travelling. In terms of all aspects of delivering a comfortable, relaxed, and easy-driving experience, the Encore seems to have impressed its owner community. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

