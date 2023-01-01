$49,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Colorado
ZR2
Location
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited
1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3
519-631-5080
10,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10212345
- Stock #: 3434A
- VIN: 1GCGTEEN1K1128364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 10,800 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Rear Bumpers, Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/Chevrolet Logo, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Selectable Full-Locking Front Differential, Driver-Selectable Full-Locking Rear Differential, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Appearance Package, Off-Road Lights (LPO), Off-Road Sport Bar (LPO) (SCU), Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4ZR, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tow/Haul Mode, Traction control, Trailering Assist Guideline Hitch Guidance, Trip computer, Wheels: 17 x 8 Gloss Black Aluminum, ZR2 Midnight Special Edition.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
