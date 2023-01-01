Menu
2019 Chevrolet Colorado

10,800 KM

Details

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

ZR2

Location

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

519-631-5080

10,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10212345
  • Stock #: 3434A
  • VIN: 1GCGTEEN1K1128364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3434A
  • Mileage 10,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!
4WD, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Rear Bumpers, Black Spray-On Bed Liner w/Chevrolet Logo, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 6-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Selectable Full-Locking Front Differential, Driver-Selectable Full-Locking Rear Differential, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated steering wheel, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Appearance Package, Off-Road Lights (LPO), Off-Road Sport Bar (LPO) (SCU), Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4ZR, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tow/Haul Mode, Traction control, Trailering Assist Guideline Hitch Guidance, Trip computer, Wheels: 17 x 8 Gloss Black Aluminum, ZR2 Midnight Special Edition.


4WD
8-Speed Automatic V6
Black
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

