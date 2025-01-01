Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

58,013 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12610936

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

Used
58,013KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYDED9KZ181515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 104914A
  • Mileage 58,013 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

