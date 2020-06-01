+ taxes & licensing
Advanced Trailering Assist, Perforated Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, 4G WiFi, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Automatic Climate Control At Disbrowe, the safety and well-being of our customers and employees is of upmost importance to us. Thank you for your understanding as we navigate through the evolving uncertainty of COVID-19. Effective Monday June 1, 2020, Disbrowe will be returning to our regular hours of operation as follows: Sales Showroom Monday-Thursday 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Friday -Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Service & Parts Monday-Friday 7:30 AM - 5:30 PM Saturday 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM Body Shop and Detail Department Monday-Friday 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM If for any reason you need automotive assistance outside of these hours, we ask that you contact us directly and we will do everything we can to accommodate you. Smooth-riding, well-controlled, and powerful, this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado is pleasant to drive while it gets the work done. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today. Chevrolet have focused on making the all-new 2019 Silverado 1500 more functional and ergonomic, suited to both the work-site and family life. Bold styling throughout give it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the elegant, smartly designed, and modern interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity for any trip. These amazing features are only amplified by the legendary Silverado capability the all-new 2019 enhances and exemplifies.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,782 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. This SIlverado LTZ is loaded with capability, comfort, and crazy style. Active grade braking, trailering package, a bigger heavy duty automatic locking rear differential, transmission oil cooler, LED lighting with fog lights, mirror puddle lamps and side perimeter lighting, EZ lift tailgate, 120V outlets in bed and center console, and aluminum wheels provide the capability and style in truck loads. Even the interior is full of style with 4.2 inch Driver Information Centre, Chevrolet Connected Service with OnStar, dual zone automatic air conditioning, remote starting and keyless entry, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, Teen Driver technology, leather appointed seats, and heated power front driver and passenger seats that give a luxury feel without losing the utilitarian character of a Silverado. An 8 inch touchscreen, 4G WiFi, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth bring you into the modern world. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area certified pre-owned all makes and models dealership. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o
