2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Wireless Charging, Parking Assistance, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Vibrating Alert Seat, Remote Start Come and experience the Disbrowe difference! This Chevy Silverado 2500HD is an honest, uncompromising heavy duty pickup truck that can handle just about anything. Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. No matter where the job takes you, get it done with style and confidence in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD This cajun red tintcoat sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is High Country. This Silverado HD High Country is ready to get some work done with 4x4, 2 speed electronic transfer case, hill start assist, engine and transmission oil coolers, side rail 6 inch assist steps, rear corner assist steps, recovery hooks, fog lamps, side mirror turn signals, EZ lift and lower tailgate, spray on bedliner with bowtie logo, and aluminum wheels. The interior comes with some amazing modern technology to make your drive easier like Teen Driver technology, Driver Information Centre, remote start, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, safety alert vibrating seat, and parking assistance while luxury features like dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, leather seats, heated and ventilated power front seats, memory driver seat, an 8 inch touchscreen, navigation, 4G WiFi, wireless charging, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a premium Bose sound system keep you comfy and connected. To view and download a brochure open this url https://www.chevrolet.ca/content/dam/chevrolet/na/canada/english/index/download-a-brochure/02-pdfs/my19-cdn-silverado-hd-brochure-en.pdf . To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.disbrowe.com/FinancePreQualForm See dealer for details. GM Programs are subject to change and you may qualify for other incentives. Disbrowe Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac is located at 116 Edward Street in St. Thomas, Ontario! We are your St. Thomas and area General Motors dealer. We are family owned and operated and our mission is simple: to offer one stop shopping for all of your automotive needs, with an exceptional ownership experience that is worthy of your loyalty and your recommendation to others. For more information, please call our knowledgeable Disbrowe team at 519-631-7960 or 1-800-265-4315. o~o
