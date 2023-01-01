$40,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,989
+ taxes & licensing
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
519-633-2200
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Limited
Location
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6
519-633-2200
$40,989
+ taxes & licensing
70,744KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10393095
- Stock #: 92515A
- VIN: 2C4RC1GG2KR700831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 70,744 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6