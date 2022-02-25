Menu
2019 Dodge Challenger

40,011 KM

Details Features

$66,989

+ tax & licensing
$66,989

+ taxes & licensing

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

519-633-2200

2019 Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392

2019 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392

Location

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

519-633-2200

$66,989

+ taxes & licensing

40,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8324730
  • Stock #: 91671
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ1KH617447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Plum
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,011 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

Elgin Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

275 Wellington Street, St. Thomas, ON N5R 2S6

