2019 Dodge Challenger

$66,989 + taxes & licensing 4 0 , 0 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8324730

8324730 Stock #: 91671

91671 VIN: 2C3CDZFJ1KH617447

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Plum

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 40,011 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.