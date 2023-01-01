Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

60,838 KM

Details Features

$28,527

+ tax & licensing
St. Thomas Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

519-631-5080

CVP/SXT

Location

1012 Talbot St, St Thomas, ON N5P 1G3

60,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10535250
  • Stock #: 3667A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0KR740252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

